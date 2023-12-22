Homemade Eggnog

Eggnog with cinnamon in glasses on wooden background with Christmas decor, homemade traditional festive drink for Christmas time.
I’m not a fan of eggnog but if you are and would like to make your own here is a simple recipe.
Ingredients:
12 large egg yolks
1 cup granulated sugar
1 quart milk
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground cloves
1 quart half-and-half
Optional: 1 to 2 cups rum (leave out if making for children)
Freshly grated nutmeg
Instructions:
- Whisk the egg yolks and sugar in a large bowl until smooth.
- In a large saucepan over medium-high heat, combine the milk, cinnamon, and cloves. Stir often and heat until mixture reaches a bare simmer.
- In a thin stream, whisk the hot milk into the mixture of egg yolks and sugar, whisking constantly.
- Pour this mixture into the large saucepan and cook over low heat, stirring frequently with a wooden spoon until mixture coats the back of the spoon (about 12 minutes; do not let mixture boil).
- When mixture is just slightly thickened (or until it reaches about 160 degrees F on a thermometer), pour into a large bowl and let cool. It will thicken more as it cools.
Stir in the half-and-half and (optional) rum.
- Pour the eggnog into a pitcher or other container and cover with plastic wrap.
- Chill for 3 hours or overnight.
- Sprinkle each serving with grated nutmeg and serve with a cinnamon stick.
Recipe from rom the Old Farmers Almanac.
