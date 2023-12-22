93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Homemade Eggnog

December 22, 2023 8:00AM EST
Eggnog with cinnamon in glasses on wooden background with Christmas decor, homemade traditional festive drink for Christmas time.
I’m not a fan of eggnog but if you are and would like to make your own here is a simple recipe.
Ingredients:
12 large egg yolks
1 cup granulated sugar
1 quart milk
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground cloves
1 quart half-and-half
Optional: 1 to 2 cups rum  (leave out if making for children)
Freshly grated nutmeg

Instructions:

  1. Whisk the egg yolks and sugar in a large bowl until smooth.
  2. In a large saucepan over medium-high heat, combine the milk, cinnamon, and cloves. Stir often and heat until mixture reaches a bare simmer.
  3. In a thin stream, whisk the hot milk into the mixture of egg yolks and sugar, whisking constantly.
  4. Pour this mixture into the large saucepan and cook over low heat, stirring frequently with a wooden spoon until mixture coats the back of the spoon (about 12 minutes; do not let mixture boil).
  5. When mixture is just slightly thickened (or until it reaches about 160 degrees F on a thermometer), pour into a large bowl and let cool. It will thicken more as it cools.  Stir in the half-and-half and (optional) rum.
  6. Pour the eggnog into a pitcher or other container and cover with plastic wrap.
  7. Chill for 3 hours or overnight.
  8. Sprinkle each serving with grated nutmeg and serve with a cinnamon stick.

Recipe from rom the Old Farmers Almanac.

