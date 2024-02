Last week, I mentioned that there’s a house in North Carolina that’s completely covered in mugs. It started over 15 years ago. The owners decorated with mugs they purchased from a flea market. Little did they know this would turn into a thing. More and more mugs just kept getting added. It looks pretty unique. If you plan to visit, just find a empty spot with a nail and hang a mug.

Read all about it at Atlas Obscura.