I Need My Phone’s Home Screen To Look Like This.

January 3, 2024 8:44AM EST
My phone’s app situation is starting to resemble a game of app Jenga – add one more, and the whole thing might just collapse in a frenzy of notifications!  I’ve got so many apps that my home screen is starting to resemble a crowded theme park, complete with the thrill of unexpected notifications on every ride.  This has got to be a New Year’s resolution: to thin the herd of apps. If only there were an app for organizing my apps – I’d probably download that too, just to add another layer to the app madness!

