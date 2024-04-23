I Visited ‘Wine & Design’ in Downtown FXBG, Here’s How It Went…

Look I will be the first to admit that when it comes to artistic skills such as drawing, painting, pottery, etc.- I have absolutely no skill. In fact, I almost failed art class as a kid multiple times (yes, I am being serious) because I can’t even draw a circle- I honestly think my teacher felt bad for me and that’s why I passed. So when my friend asked me to try “Wine & Design” in downtown FXBG, you can bet I didn’t necessarily jump at the chance.

However, while I knew that this whole thing may end in disaster I was willing to give it the old college try and you know what, I am glad I did!

While I do think a little liquid courage (frozen daiquiri) helped, I was as surprised by the end result as my boyfriend was! It definitely helped that our teacher traced the design for us to start and continued to check in. But in the end, I am very proud of myself and will be displaying the art piece in my new home!

I am definitely becoming the newest Van Gogh! (Wishful thinking)

P.S. If you are looking for a new date night, girls night, friend idea- check out “Wine & Design“! They have more than just painting including resin coasters, blanket making, wine glass painting and more.