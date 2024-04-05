If You Buy Produce at Walmart, They Owe You Money

While Walmart might not be synonymous with a traditional farmer’s market, if it’s your preferred destination for fresh produce, you might be entitled to a refund.

Recently, Walmart reached a settlement agreement in a class-action lawsuit alleging overcharging on weighted goods, including packed poultry, pork, seafood, and bagged citrus items.

The retail giant is allocating $45 million to reimburse customers who purchased fresh items between October 2018 and January of this year, covering a span of five years. To claim your share, you can submit a claim online.

However, individual payouts are expected to be modest. Those who bought 50 or fewer qualifying items are eligible for $10, while purchases of 51 to 75 items earn $15, 76 to 100 items earn $20, and 101 or more items entitle you to $25.

Those who retained receipts stand to receive more, with a 2% refund on the cost of weighted goods. Yet, even for substantial shoppers, the potential refund remains capped. For instance, receipts totaling $5,000 in fresh produce purchases over five years would only yield $100. The maximum refund available is $500. But hey- money is money!

To File claim: https://www.walmartweightedgroceriessettlement.com/submit-claim

For Info: https://www.walmartweightedgroceriessettlement.com/