If Your Child Struggles With Reading, This Is Very Cool Free Tech.

February 7, 2024 8:20AM EST
In Las Vegas, a father observed his daughter’s reading lagging when schools shut down due to the pandemic. Despite lacking coding skills, he embarked on developing an AI reading app to assist her in catching up.

Employing ChatGPT, the app monitors the vocabulary your child is familiar with, associates them with challenging words, and crafts a personalized children’s story using only those particular words. Known as WordStumble, this app is currently available for free to everyone. You do have to sign up, and there is a little prep to get it up and running for your individual situation, but hey it’s FREE!

Here’s the link: https://www.wordstumble.com/

