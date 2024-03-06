IHOP May Soon Be IHOPees…

CHICAGO, IL – AUGUST 10: An IHOP restaurant serves customers on August 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. DineEquity, the parent company of Applebee’s and IHOP, plans to close up to 160 restaurants in the first quarter of 2018. The announcement helped the stock climb more than 4 percent today. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Can’t decide between IHOP and Applebee’s? Well, guess what? Soon you won’t have to drive from one to the other, just go next door.

Turns out, for the past five years, they’ve been under the same ownership umbrella, and now the CEO says they are creating– “dual-branded” locations. Picture this: separate entrances and seating areas, but sharing the same building, kitchen, and staff. Imagine the breakfast buzz at IHOP seamlessly blending with the dinner vibes at Applebee’s, and vice versa…interesting.

Don’t worry about a funky mashup name; they’re keeping it simple. No it really won’t be called IHOPees or AppleHOP – just good old Applebee’s-IHOP. They have a test location in Mexico, and it’s just called Applebee’s-IHOP. Get ready for the ultimate two-in-one dining experience.