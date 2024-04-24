It’s Distracted Driving Awareness Month… Here Are The Top Driving Distractions

It’s Distracted Driving Awareness Month and we have so many distractions these days. Unfortunately driving is so much more dangerous these days because of this and it’s mostly because you have to be more of a defensive driver. From cellphones to kids to eating in the car, there are so many more things to be aware of that driving can be pretty scary these days.

So to help make you aware of these distractions on the road and keep you safe, someone had experts list the top distractions that can cause a crash.

Here are the top 9:

Daydreaming. So, you’re bored and just not paying attention. Cell phones. That includes texting and things like messing with your GPS. Looking at stuff outside your vehicle. Billboards cause quite a few accidents. Abusing substances or lacking sleep. Those count as “distractions” too. Reaching for stuff. Like something in the backseat. Other passengers. It’s especially dangerous with teen drivers and their friends. Eating and driving. It can be just as dangerous as texting and driving. Messing with onboard systems. Meaning things like the A/C, or the radio. Pets. It’s why restraints for dogs are a good idea.

Drive Safe!