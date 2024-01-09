93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

It’s Ok To Giggle, It’s A Real Place

January 9, 2024 8:25AM EST
funny gift i got

A friend recently visited Uranus (Missouri) and brought me this souvenir because he knew I’d laugh my butt off. He was right. There are may cleverly named cities and towns throughout the country that get us to chuckle, but I’d honestly never heard of Uranus. What I love is how much they really work the name into everything, sure it’s marketing at it’s finest, but that doesn’t mean it ain’t funny! Check them out online and see what I mean- and thanks Rich, I’m still laughing!

