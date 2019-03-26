Luke Combs, B&D, Strait, Miranda, FGL, Aldean, Kelly Clarkson & more set for superstar collaborations on the ACMs

Academy of Country MusicNext month’s ACM Awards will be packed with plenty of superstar collaborations.

The popular ACM Flashbacks, which debuted last year, will return, with Luke Combs teaming up with Brooks & Dunn to do their track from REBOOT, “Brand New Man.”

Miranda Lambert will duet with George Strait during a Flashback performance, and do a medley of her own biggest hits, too.

Kelly Clarkson will deliver multiple songs, with both Dan + Shay and Jason Aldean. She’s nominated this year for “Keeping Score” with the duo, while she hit #1 with Jason on 2010’s “Don’t You Wanna Stay.”

Jason’s also set to take the stage with Florida Georgia Line, with whom he just recorded “Can’t Hide Red” for their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country album.

Meanwhile, Maren Morris is set to collaborate with Brothers Osborne, who join her for the collaboration “All My Favorite People” on her new record, Girl.

Look for Kane Brown to take the stage with Khalid, Dierks Bentley to duet with Grammy-winner Brandi Carlile, and Eric Church to sing with ACM New Female Artist Ashley McBryde.

You can tune in to watch the 54th ACM Awards Sunday, April 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

