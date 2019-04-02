Luke Combs plans a “Beautiful Crazy” 4th of July with Willie Nelson

ABC/Image Group LALuke Combs will be spending Independence Day this year with Willie Nelson in Texas.

The “Beautiful Crazy” hitmaker is set to play Willie’s annual 4th of July Picnic this summer. The event will take place at Circuit of the Americas Austin360 Amphitheater, in the capital of the Lone Star State.

Alison KraussJamey JohnsonSteve Earl & the DukesGene Watson, and many more are also on the bill.

Tickets go on sale this Friday for the gathering, which is now in its 46th year.

