Did you know that the confetti used in New York at Times Square is called “Wishfetti“?

You can leave your own #confettiwish that will be printed on a piece of confetti that will be tossed at Midnight on New Year’s in Times Square.

December 28th is the deadline. If you submit a wish after 12/28 then your wish will be added to 2025 wishes.

Yes, I made a wish, but I won’t tell you what it is. 🙂

Go make your New Year’s wish!