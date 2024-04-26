Margaritaville Parrot Bobblehead

Calling all Parrotheads…I received a press release for something really cool.

This morning, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin unveiled an officially-licensed Margaritaville Bobblehead to celebrate the life and legacy of beloved singer-songwriter, Jimmy Buffett, and raise funds for his Signing for Change Foundation. The bobblehead featuring the iconic Margaritaville parrot is available exclusively from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

The bobblehead is cute! It features a very colorful parrot wearing a Hawaiian shirt and a backward baseball cap while playing the guitar. With “MARGARITAVILLE” written across the front, the base features a sand texture on the top with a bamboo-like border.

The limited edition bobbleheads are currently available for pre-order exclusively through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. The bobbleheads, which will ship to customers in June, are $30 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

Signing for Change Foundation seeks to honor Jimmy’s spirit of giving, helping others, and having fun along the way. Every contribution to Singing for Change advances Jimmy’s desire to give back and share some success. The foundation has been “sprinkling pixie dust” as Jimmy called it, all over the United States and various parts of the globe since 1995, helping thousands of people find a better way to live. Singing for Change funds organizations that inspire personal growth, community integration and the enhanced awareness that collectively, people can bring about positive change.

About the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum:

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, which is located at 170 S. 1st. St. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, opened to the public on February 1st, 2019. They produce high quality, customized bobbleheads for retail sale as well as organizations, individuals, and teams across the country. Visit them online and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.