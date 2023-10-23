I want to bring back “Meet My Chicken Monday”. It’s where I share your chickens here and on the air.

I have been a chicken mama for 7 years. My flock currently has 4 hens. Buttercup an Easter-egger who is 7 years old; then my new girls who will be 1 in February…Attila a Black Copper Maran, Ruby a Rhode Island Red and Dolly who is a Buff Orpington. I have loss chickens over the years…RIP- Amelia, Pippi, Grace and Molly.

Send me your chicken pictures (actual size photos) with their names and descriptions, and funny stories to [email protected]

Want your chickens featured? Know someone with chickens? Pass this info onto them.

*If you’ve already submitted pictures of your chickens and want to send some new ones please do. There’s no limit on how many times you can be featured.

