Meet My Chicken Monday

October 23, 2023 10:00AM EDT
Bonnie’s Chickens

I want to bring back “Meet My Chicken Monday”.  It’s where I share your chickens here and on the air.

I have been a chicken mama for 7 years.  My flock currently has 4 hens.  Buttercup an Easter-egger who is 7 years old; then my new girls who will be 1 in February…Attila a Black Copper Maran, Ruby a Rhode Island Red and Dolly who is a Buff Orpington.    I have loss chickens over the years…RIP- Amelia, Pippi, Grace and Molly.

Send me your chicken pictures (actual size photos) with their names and descriptions, and funny stories to [email protected]

Want your chickens featured? Know someone with chickens?  Pass this info onto them.

*If you’ve already submitted pictures of your chickens and want to send some new ones please do.  There’s no limit on how many times you can be featured.

**Have you missed a “Meet My Chicken Monday” post?  Then click here to find a past post.

***Like and follow my chickens @CluckingFantastic (Buttercup, Attila, Ruby and Dolly) on Instagram, or Facebook 

