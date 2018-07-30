Thank you so much to Katie for sharing her chickens with us today.
She has Silver Seabright Bantums and a Funfetti breed that’s a mixture of a few. Names- Mary, Napolean, Dynamo, Edward, Trixie, and Sis.
Katie says: “chickens are like potato chips, you cant have just one”. I agree with that. If I had a farm I would A LOT of chickens. 🙂
Do you or someone you know own chickens???
I want to see your chickens!!!! They can be famous.
Just send me chicken pictures with their names and descriptions to Bonnie.Miller@alphamediausa.com
*If you’ve already submitted pictures of your chickens and want to send some new ones please do. There’s no limit on how many times you can be featured.
Have you missed a “Meet My Chicken Monday” post? Then click on the links below to see all our friends with Chickens!
