Meet My Chicken Monday

The girls coop has some decorations.
Right now it’s just a wreath and tree hanging up.
I also bought myself an early Christmas present. The shimmering Christmas lights hen. It was on sale and I couldn’t resist. 🙂
Grace wants to see your decorated coops. Poor thing is having a hard molt right now. (Losing feathers to grow new ones for Winter)
Want your chickens featured?
Send your chicken pictures with their names and descriptions to Bonnie@WFLS.com
*If you’ve already submitted pictures of your chickens and want to send some new ones please do. There’s no limit on how many times you can be featured.
