Meet My Chicken Monday

The other weekend while I was out running errands I stopped into Tractor Supply for a few things and of course to look at the baby chicks. The baby chicks are always so cute.

There were also lots of baby ducks!

While they a lady and I got to talking about our chickens. We even shared pictures of our chickens. hahaha

Did you know that your chickens can be featured here at WFLS.com and on the air at 93.3?

Send your chicken pictures with their names and descriptions to Bonnie@WFLS.com

*If you’ve already submitted pictures of your chickens and want to send some new ones please do. There’s no limit on how many times you can be featured.

