Thank you Heather for sharing some of your awesome flock with us today. Heather and her family lives in Caroline.
They have 42 chickens and Heather says they are all her babies.
I love that they are all different breeds.
This Roo is strutting his stuff. haha
Last week, Heather shared an adorable chicken coop her co-worker Jeanette made her. If you missed it you can see it here.
Thanks again Heather!
Do you have chickens or know someone who does? WFLS would love you spotlight your feathered flock!
Send your chicken pictures with their names and descriptions to [email protected] and they will be on WFLS.com, Facebook and on the air at 93.3, WFLS.
*If you’ve already submitted pictures of your chickens and want to send some new ones please do so. There’s no limit on how many times you can be featured.
**Have you missed a “Meet My Chicken Monday” post? Then click here to find a past post.
***Keep up with the Miller Flock (Buttercup, Grace, Molly and Pippi) on Instagram or Facebook. Be sure to follow and like us!