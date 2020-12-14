Meet My Chicken Monday

Thank you so much to April for sharing her chickens with us. She has so many different breeds. They are all so beautiful.
Here’s April’s chickens, with their names and breeds.
Rainbow & Pegasus
Serama Cockerel & Pullet
Too cute!!!!!
Froufrou
Lavender Frizzled Silkie Pullet
Cruella DeVil
Black Naked Neck Silkie Showgirl Pullet
Echo
Crossbeak Ameraucana Pullet
Chippy
Spangled Old English Game Hen
Raptor with Nugget & Mary Jane
Plymouth Barred Rock Rooster
Rhode Island Red Hens
Lisa Rinna
Crevecoeur Pullet
Kyle Richards
Golden Laced Polish Pullet
Thank you again April!!!! Your flock is amazing
