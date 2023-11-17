Meteor Shower Tonight (Nov 17)  

Those who study the sky say the Leonid meteor shower will peak this weekend. I’m told the BEST time for us to be watching the sky will be after 10 PM tonight until about 2:00 AM Saturday. I’ve learned to appreciate these events more after moving out into the sticks. If you can get away from the city lights, the viewing is a lot better. You don’t even have to look for them.

I’ve also learned not to try to use a telescope or binoculars. The chances of catching one in the telescope’s field of view aren’t very good and even if you do, it won’t be in view for long. Just get a lawn chair that reclines, sit back and watch the show. My wife got me a telescope for Christmas about 5 years ago. It’s amazing what you can see when you stop and zoom in on the moon. When you see all of the huge craters on the lunar surface, it looks like the moon has been playing goalie up there protecting us.

Maybe you can’t get away tonight to see the show but keep this in mind for later. Years ago on a cruise ship, they invited everyone out on the deck and said they were going to turn out all of the lights. If that ever happens, don’t miss your chance. I could not believe how many trillions of stars there are when the sky is dark enough to let them all shine through. I was stunned.