Midnight Munchies: Do You Reach For These Late Night Snacks?

A new survey has come out claiming that 30% of Americans describe themselves as “late-night snackers” and while I wish I could be a part of this group, I value my sleep too much to get up in the middle of the night for a snack. But for those who do get up in the middle of the night, definitely are not snacking on anything healthy.

In fact, along with the survey, we now know what the top 3 late night snacks are:

Cookies Ice Cream Chips

While these are some common snack, I am curious as to what the uncommon snacks are. If I were to get up in the middle of the night and get out of my warm comfy bed, it better be for a whole feast! I am talking about reheating ham, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, pie and more! It’s takes a lot for me to get out of bed.

So late night snackers, what is it for you that gets you out of bed?