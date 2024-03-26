Millions of Tulips…

It’s that time of year again to tiptoe through the Tulips at Burnside Farms in Nokesville, Virginia. They plant over 2 million tulips and daffodils over 15 acres. It’s a sight to see!

According to their website:

OPEN NOW FOR THE SEASON

2024 DATES: THROUGH APRIL 14TH. (THE SEASON MAY BE EXTENDED IF CROP CONDITIONS PERMIT).

LOCATION: BURNSIDE FARMS – 11008 KETTLE RUN RD. NOKESVILLE, VA 20181

We’ve been welcoming guests to our Festival of Spring every year since 2012, making it one of the longest-running spring festivals of its kind in North America!

We plant more than 150 varieties of tulips and 30+ varieties of daffodils for one of the most spectacular pick-your-own events of spring!

It’s like Holland in Virginia.

Our spring season only lasts about 3 weeks and exact timing is very hard to predict as these flowers bloom according to the spring weather patterns and Mother Nature is in charge of that. Check the field report page, announcement bar at the top of this website OR our Facebook or Instagram for information and updates about our spring schedule.

I went back in 2014 with my bestie Kristen and it was so fun.

Here’s some pictures from then: