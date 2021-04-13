Millions of Tulips…

colorful tulip farm and blue sky.
Burnside Farms in Nokesville are having The Festival of Spring- Holland in Virginia. The farm will open Wednesday, 4/14 at noon!
Get tickets here. PLEASE NOTE: Tickets are still very limited due to COVID restrictions.
Address: 11008 Kettle Run Road, Nokesville, VA 20181
After Wednesday, they be open daily 8-7 for about two weeks (weather permitting) with Early Bird (8-9), Daily (9-5:30) and Evening (6-7) ticket options. Please visit the ticket page for ticket pricing.
They plant 2.5 million tulips and daffodils over 15 acres. It’s a sight to see!
The festival was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.
It’s great family fun if you’re looking for something to do that’s outside.
The Festival of spring admission for 2021 is still TBD. Children under 2 are free.
