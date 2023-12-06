Mississippi Pot Roast – Dinner is DONE

Don’t be alarmed by the fact that I’m no cook but this is a recipe my wife has been doing with great success so I thought I might share it. For some reason, it’s called Mississippi Pot Roast. I don’t know what Mississippi has to do with this but here you go. She’s learned over the years, it doesn’t matter what cut of meat you use. It cooks forever in a crockpot so even a radial tire would be tender by the time you are done and ready to eat.

She uses a chuck roast. The recipe calls for 3 lbs. but I think this one was 5 lbs. or so. She loves the simple ingredients and cooking process. I just like to eat it. She found this online at AllRecipes.com

Here’s the stuff you need:

1 chuck roast (3 lbs)

1/2 (12 ounce jar) pepperoncini (…I thought that was peppercini until I started writing this).

1/2 (12 ounce jar) pepperoncini juice

1/2 cup of butter (they say unsalted but…)

1 (1 ounce) packet of au jus gravy mix

1 (0.4 oz) package of buttermilk ranch dressing

Salt and ground black pepper to taste.

Throw it all in a crock pot and let cook for about 8 hours. (There’s an Insta-Pot recipe but you’re on your own there)

Pull the chuck roast out of the crock pot and shred it. I’ve used a cutting board or a big platter. Both work. The best way I’ve found to do that is two forks like these in opposite directions and just go nuts. BTW: We only have a few of these salad forks left that are not all bent up. We had a seafood party months ago and didn’t have seafood forks so everyone used these. Our silverware drawer looks like someone is throwing gang-signs.

Lift it out with a BIG spatula so you can get under it. It will fall apart if you use tongs or something smaller.

After you’ve shredded the meat, toss it all back into the crock pot. We always cut off any icky fat chunks before we put it back in the pot.

Give it another 30 minutes or so and you’re ready to eat. BTW: This reminds me of a handy safety tip on these crock pots. As you can see, there is a latch on both ends of the lid. I thought you cooked with them locked but I read that a crock pot exploded because they were latched. Don’t do that when you are cooking. I close them to store the pot but while the lid IS vented, it’s not enough and I’ve heard you’re creating a bomb in your kitchen as the pressure builds.