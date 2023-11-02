93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

My Cat’s Obsessed With Netflix, What’s Your Pet Watching?

November 2, 2023 12:00AM EDT
Our cat watching Netflix

Our cat has discovered Baby Animal Cam on Netflix, and won’t let go.

He used to enjoy watching football games (at least he seemed to) but when he got a taste of this new series on Netflix, he simply parked it front and center and didn’t move. He actually seems to get irritated when we change the channel, so…sadly for us- we don’t. Others may think we are crazy, but in our minds our cat truly has a favorite show! What’s your pet watching these days?

