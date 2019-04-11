Nascar Driver/or Car Appearances In Richmond This Weekend!

Brad Keselowski Discount Tire Appearance
Appearance Date – April 12, 2019
Start Time – 8:30 am
Discount Tire
Location: 8943 Staples Mill Road Henrico, VA23228
*Autograph Session is limited to the first 100 fans with wristbands. Fans are permitted to bring NO NORE THAN TWO (2) items each.
You can see the M&M Car:
|4/11
|Walmart
|7901 Brook Rd, Richmond, VA 23227
|10-4pm
|4/12
|Walmart
|12000 Iron Bridge Rd, Chester VA 23831
|10-4pm
|4/13
|Walmart
|7430 Bell Creek Rd, Mechanicsville VA 23111
|10-4pm
|4/13
|WaWa
|9179 Chamber Layne Rd, Mechanicsville VA 23005
|10-4pm
You can also find more appearance info at Richmond Raceway.
*Note: Times are subject to change.