Nascar Driver/or Car Appearances In Richmond This Weekend!

Brad Keselowski Discount Tire Appearance

Appearance Date – April 12, 2019

Start Time – 8:30 am

Discount Tire

Location: 8943 Staples Mill Road Henrico, VA23228

*Autograph Session is limited to the first 100 fans with wristbands. Fans are permitted to bring NO NORE THAN TWO (2) items each.

You can see the M&M Car:

4/11 Walmart 7901 Brook Rd, Richmond, VA 23227 10-4pm 4/12 Walmart 12000 Iron Bridge Rd, Chester VA 23831 10-4pm 4/13 Walmart 7430 Bell Creek Rd, Mechanicsville VA 23111 10-4pm 4/13 WaWa 9179 Chamber Layne Rd, Mechanicsville VA 23005 10-4pm

You can also find more appearance info at Richmond Raceway.

*Note: Times are subject to change.