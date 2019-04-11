Nascar Driver/or Car Appearances In Richmond This Weekend!

Brad Keselowski Discount Tire Appearance

Appearance Date – April 12, 2019
Start Time – 8:30 am
Discount Tire
Location: 8943 Staples Mill Road Henrico, VA23228
*Autograph Session is limited to the first 100 fans with wristbands. Fans are permitted to bring NO NORE THAN TWO (2) items each.
You can see the M&M Car:
4/11 Walmart 7901 Brook Rd, Richmond, VA 23227  10-4pm
4/12 Walmart 12000 Iron Bridge Rd, Chester VA 23831 10-4pm
4/13 Walmart 7430 Bell Creek Rd, Mechanicsville VA 23111 10-4pm
4/13 WaWa 9179 Chamber Layne Rd, Mechanicsville VA 23005 10-4pm

 

You can also find more appearance info at Richmond Raceway.

 

*Note:  Times are subject to change.

