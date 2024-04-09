Nashville notes: Maren Morris’ new book + Jake Worthington’s Nashville show

Maren Morris has teamed with her former schoolteacher and close friend Karina Argow to release her first picture book, Addie Ant Goes on an Adventure. To order signed copies and to see Maren on her book tour, head to addieant.com.

Jake Worthington has announced that he’s playing his debut headlining show in Nashville on August 22. You can purchase tickets now at prekindle.com.

Ryan Hurd is teaming up with pop artist Sasha Alex Sloan for a new song, “Go to Bed Sober.” It arrives Friday and is available for presave now.

