Bowl of Halloween candy corns with jack o’ lanterns and spider decoration on rustic wood table.

Today, October 30th is National Candy Corn Day.

Some fun facts about Candy Corn:

It’s been around since the 1880’s and at that time each kernel was made by hand.

Love it or hate it. Candy Corn makes the most popular candy list as well as the worst candy list.

It used to be called “Chicken Feed” because prior to World War 1 most people didn’t think corn was human food.

The Candy Corn batter is poured in 3 phases. White, yellow and then orange.

Candy Corn is the number 1 candy in Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.