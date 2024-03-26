Here’s How To Get Your Kids to Read During National Reading Month

March is National Reading Month! This is in honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday and is a month to motivate Americans of all ages to read every day. I personally am an avid reader- my mom and dad would read with me every single night growing up until I could do it on my own and then I would read into the wee hours of the night. I always got in trouble as a kid for staying up too late to read.

I personally believe teaching our kids about the love of reading is a superpower that every person can hone. Its the key to unlocking the imaginative mind and helping all people become cultured and educated. So in honor of National Reading Month, I have gathered a few tips and tricks from educators to help encourage your child to fall in love with reading.

1. Keep Books Everywhere

2. Keep the books accessible, especially for little ones.

3. Read aloud… share the experience with your kids.

4. Read together… make it an interactive experience with your kids not a passive experience for them.

5. Graphic novels are a form of reading, use it.

6. Use multiple forms of reading: ebooks, audiobooks, hard cover. 7. Start your child’s library early and keep on display… we did this with my niece and she is almost two now and absolutely cannot go to bed without having mommy and daddy read to her at least three different books. Plus keeping a little library on display for your child will draw them to reading because they can see all the books. 8. Take a trip to the bookstore and give your child how much they can spend in cash to pick out and pay for their own book themselves. It’s a way to illicit excitement and ownership over their new reading material. 9. Never make it seem like a chore. When you want children to practice reading, try to approach it in a positive light, saying something like, ‘Let’s cuddle together on the couch and read’ instead of ‘You need to do your reading homework now. 10. Create a reading nook and designate it as the reading spot. It doesn’t have to be extravagant; just put a pillow and maybe some of your kids’ favorite toys to make them feel like ‘Oh, this is where we read.

Happy Reading!