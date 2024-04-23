Never Seen Star Wars? Get Paid!

If you’ve never seen a Star Wars movie? Well, Good for you- it can pay off!

Finance Buzz is offering $1,000 to a novice, dubbed the “Wookiee Rookie,” to binge-watch all nine “Star Wars” movies comprising the Skywalker Saga.

Now, here’s the deal…they are seeking a fresh perspective, they’re specifically looking for someone who has never delved into the “Star Wars” universe before. The chosen candidate will evaluate and rate each film in chronological release order, commencing with “Episode 4.”

Considering the marathon spans 25 hours and seven minutes, Finance Buzz sweetens the deal with an additional $100 allocated for snacks and streaming expenses. Applicants must be 18 years or older, and submissions will be entertained until May 4th.

If you want to take a stab at it here’s the link: https://financebuzz.com/star-wars-side-hustle