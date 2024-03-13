Next Time You Have A Sore Throat, Try This……

PICKLE JUICE!

Yeah, I am not kidding. Next time you have a sore throat, pickle juice could provide a sense of relief. At least for a short time.

The advice comes from an infectious disease specialist, who says it works due to the high salt content. Pickle juice is up to 5% salt. Here is the science behind it…

Your body is only 0.4% salt. So any liquid with a higher concentration than that tends to draw water out of your tissue and reduce inflammation. It happens with sugar too, which is why tea and honey can also help.

So if your throat is killing you, drinking a little pickle juice should alleviate some of that pain, but just temporarily. It might only give you 10 to 15 minutes of relief. You might want to pop some pain meds right after.

Warning… If you have high blood pressure this is not for you, since pickles are loaded with sodium. One spear has 33% of the sodium you’re supposed to have in a whole day.

But for anyone else who wants to try it, bread-and-butter pickles don’t have as much salt. So dill pickle juice works best.