Northern Neck Ginger Ale

January 9, 2024 6:00AM EST
Northern Neck Ginger Ale. Pic 2013- Bonnie Miller

If you are from Virginia then you have probably enjoyed a cold can of Northern Neck Ginger Ale.  It’s really good ginger ale.  My husband says it’s the best!  It’s a Virginia tradition since 1926.  It was made in Montross, Virginia by the Carver family for three generations.

In 2001, the Carver family sold the ginger ale to Coca Cola.  During 2020 there was an aluminum can shortage which has halted production.  Coca Cola has yet to bring it back.

There are several groups petitioning to bring back Northern Neck Ginger Ale.  Like the Northern Neck Foundation.

If you want to bring back Northern Neck Ginger Ale, you can call Coca Cola and leave a message.  The phone number is 800-866-COKE.

