Not OCD. Just Tidy

My wife gives me a hard time about the little K-Cup rack. For some reason, I always straighten up the labels to read correctly. It would be more important if we had more flavors and then I’d have a reason to make them easy to read. But when I see this little carousel of K-Cups, I just start straightening them up. Especially if I’m just standing there waiting for the coffee maker to finish.

Call it my little mental defect. I know people who really suffer from OCD and I fell for them. For me, this is just another in a big collection of quirks. I guess I have a mild case or like things to be orderly. I am weird about things like batteries being stored in the same place. Flashlights, tools and more have to go back in their designated spot. That’s mostly because I can’t stand looking for stuff. I had lost my little iPod so many times that is now HAS to be in the drawer of my nightstand. Nowhere else. When it’s NOT and I have to go looking for it, I get really frustrated because I know no one else stored it. That’s why it has to go back to that spot.

As I write this, I realize there are a few other things that bother me. I’m no Martha Stewart, but it bugs me to wear a polo shirt if the collar is out of shape. I have to iron them. I happen to work in a job where I get to wear jeans but also don’t want to look like I showed up to paint the place. When a shirt or even a sweater is wrinkled, I cringe. Wow. I guess I am weird. How ’bout you? Does any of this freak you out?