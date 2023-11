NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 06: (L-R) Joe Don Rooney, Jay DeMarcus, and Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT)



November 23, 2011…on this day in country music history, Rascal Flatts single “Easy,” featuring Natasha Bedingfield is certified Golf by the Recording Industry Association of America. The single would peak at #3 on the US Hot Country Songs Billboard charts. It would also become Rascal Flatts fifth song to break into the Top 40 on the Adult Contemporary Charts.