November 9, 1999…On The Day In Country Music History…Faith Hill would release her 4th studio album, Breathe. The album would be a huge crossover success with the title track, Breathe. The album featured three other hit singles…’The Way You Love Me’, ‘Let’s Make Love’ a duet with Tim McGraw, and ‘If My Heart Had Wing’. It would debut on the Billboard 200 at #1, the first for a country artist!