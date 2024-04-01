Oh PLEASE be new Restaurant

When we were setting up for the Christmas parade, I saw this building under construction just off of Courthouse Road. About halfway between Wawa and Brock road is Old Battlefield Blvd and that’s where this building was going up. My first thought was, “Oh please be a restaurant”. A few months later, they put in the windows but they were all covered in plastic forever. Then the plastic was gone but still no sign of a business. Is it a dentist office? An insurance company or shoe store?

Finally this week, I saw them putting up the sign. I live out in the sticks off of Courthouse Road/Lake Anna Parkway and we could really used a restaurant. There’s nothing within a few miles of our house. That’s been the case for the last decade or more of my life because my wife has horses and that means you live in the middle of nowhere. I like being out in rural America but it would be nice to have a restaurant that’s less than 10 minutes from my house.

To my surprise and delight, it is a restaurant! Just to have a restaurant opening on this end of the world is good but it could have been Steve’s House of Spam on a Stick and I would have been on board. Now that I see who’s coming to the neighborhood, I can’t wait to try it. El Gran Patron Mexican Cocina!

Looks like it won’t be long now. I see a burrito, enchilada and Margarita in my future. You?