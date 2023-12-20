Package Arrival Puzzle

It’s been a weird year for packages being delivered at our house. Not only have I had two boxes arrive with the PICTURE of the gift on the outside that blows the surprise, now I’m getting emails from companies that are really puzzling.

A while back, I’d ordered one of those under-the-ocean scenes done in clear resin with a diver, turtle and some coral. They make a cool desk light. Did I order from a reputable company? Well, I thought I had. I know the company name. But on December 15th, I got a note saying this seascape light thing had SHIPPED. Cool! It shipped on the 15th? That should be here by Christmas, right?



Today I got a LENGTHY apology from someone who hoped I was having a nice day but wanted me to know they were, “working diligently to correct some technical difficulties”. No worries. Luckily, mine already shipped. …Or did it?

I’m such a SHOP LOCAL nut that I wrote this off as my own fault for ordering something online. By the way, keep your packages safe and try to grab them as soon as they land. I saw a news story today that said 260 MILLION packages get swiped by Porch Pirates every year. I think that would be a fun hobby to boobytrap those packages and roll the video camera.

We’ll see if my seascape light gets here in time to be swiped before Christmas. I hope whoever gets it really likes it. It looked cool on their website.