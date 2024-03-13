Peeps Body Spray Is Here

WARMINSTER, PA – APRIL 18: Pink and yellow Marshmallow Peeps are seen April 18, 2003 in Warminster, Pennsylvania. Just Born, the manufacturer of Marshmallow Peeps, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Marshmallow Peeps, and now produces more than one billion individual Peeps per year. Last Easter, more than 700 million Marshmallow Peeps and Bunnies were consumed by men, women, and children throughout the United States. Strange things people like to do with Marshmallow Peeps: eat them stale, microwave them, freeze them, roast them and use them as a pizza topping. Marshmallow Peeps and Bunnies come in five colors. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

Easter is still a hop, skip, and a jump away, but who says you can’t get a whiff of the festivities ahead of time?

Enter Peeps Body Spray – the fragrance sensation that’s turning heads and tickling noses. Available at Five (and already reselling online) For a mere five bucks, you can transform yourself into a walking, talking Easter basket! The bottles come in two egg-citing colors: marshmallow-scented yellow and strawberry creme pink.

Sure, these spritzers might be aimed at the younger crowd, but who says adults can’t join the fragrant festivities? And if you’re really committed to the Peep experience, there’s apparently Peep-scented body wash too.

Fan or not, you have to wonder how has this taken so long to hit the market?