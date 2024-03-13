Peeps Body Spray Is Here
March 13, 2024 5:54AM EDT
Easter is still a hop, skip, and a jump away, but who says you can’t get a whiff of the festivities ahead of time?
Enter Peeps Body Spray – the fragrance sensation that’s turning heads and tickling noses. Available at Five (and already reselling online) For a mere five bucks, you can transform yourself into a walking, talking Easter basket! The bottles come in two egg-citing colors: marshmallow-scented yellow and strawberry creme pink.
Sure, these spritzers might be aimed at the younger crowd, but who says adults can’t join the fragrant festivities? And if you’re really committed to the Peep experience, there’s apparently Peep-scented body wash too.
Fan or not, you have to wonder how has this taken so long to hit the market?