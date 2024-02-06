93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Pet First Aid…

February 6, 2024 9:50AM EST
Do you know what to do in a pet emergency until veterinary care is available?  The American Red Cross is here to help with their Pet First Aid.  They have an app that offers online classes so you know how to help your cat or dog in an emergency.

Other features on the app:

  • Create a pet profile including tag identification number, photos, list of medications and instructions.
  • Use the list of early warning signs to know when to see a veterinarian.
  • Find emergency pet care facilities or alternate veterinarians with the ‘animal hospital locator.’
  • Test their knowledge with interactive quizzes and earn badges that they can share on their social networks along with their favorite picture of their pet.

Find the app here.

