Happy National High Five Day! Traditionally observed on the third Thursday in April, some argue it should be moved to October 2nd. Here’s the reasoning for the move:

The origins of the high five remain somewhat murky, but the spotlight often shines on former MLB coach Dusty Baker and his teammate Glenn Burke. Back in 1977, while playing for the Dodgers, they exchanged a celebratory hand smack during their final game of the season on October 2nd.

The inaugural high five may have been the coolest thing ever. However, plenty of lackluster ones have followed suit. Let’s face it, we’ve all botched a high five at some point. Thankfully, https://www.howtobeadad.com/ offers a comprehensive guide on mastering the art of the high five. Here are four foolproof steps to ensure you never fumble it again…

Pro Tips: