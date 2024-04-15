Purr-fectly Vain: Our Cat’s Obsession with His Reflection

Mirror, mirror…who’s the fairest of them all? Apparently Our cat.

His vanity knows no bounds as he gazes intently at his reflection shimmering in the shallow waters of his bowl. With each glance, he seems captivated by the image staring back at him, as if admiring his own feline charm and elegance. It’s a daily ritual, this indulgence in self-admiration, as he positions himself just right to catch the perfect angle, proving that even our beloved pets aren’t immune to the allure of their own reflection.

I honestly believe he checks himself out in his “mirror” more times per day than I do, even on gym days!

Anyone else have a vain pet?