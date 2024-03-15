Raise a Glass and Press Play: St. Patrick’s Day Movies That’ll Make You Feel Lucky!
March 15, 2024 5:48AM EDT
St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than with a lineup of festive movies that capture the essence of the Emerald Isle? Whether you’re Irish or Irish-at-heart, these films are guaranteed to add a sprinkle of luck and a whole lot of fun to your celebrations.
Whether you’re in the mood for romance, comedy, drama, or musical flair, these Irish-themed movies are sure to delight and entertain as you raise a glass to the Emerald Isle. So, grab some popcorn, pour yourself a pint of Guinness, and immerse yourself in the magic of Irish cinema this St. Patrick’s Day! Sláinte!
- “The Luck of the Irish” (2001): This Disney Channel original movie follows the misadventures of a teenager named Kyle who discovers he’s part leprechaun.
- “Darby O’Gill and the Little People” (1959): Set in the countryside of Ireland, the movie follows the adventures of Darby O’Gill as he encounters leprechauns, banshees, and other mythical creatures.
- “Leap Year” (2010): In this romantic comedy, Amy Adams stars as Anna, a woman who travels to Ireland to propose to her boyfriend on Leap Day, following an Irish tradition.
- “The Boondock Saints” (1999): For those seeking a bit of action and humor this St. Patrick’s Day, “The Boondock Saints” delivers. This classic follows two Irish-American brothers, played by Sean Patrick Flanery and Norman Reedus, as they take justice into their own hands by targeting Boston’s criminal underworld.
- “Finian’s Rainbow” (1968): This musical fantasy film brings the magic of Broadway to the screen with a tale set in the fictional Irish village of Rainbow Valley. Fred Astaire stars as Finian McLonergan, an Irish immigrant who travels to America with a stolen pot of gold and a plan to bury it near Fort Knox to make it grow.
- “P.S. I Love You” (2007): The film takes place in Ireland, where a young girl ponders the life she had with her late husband based on a series of letters she finds that her husband wrote before he passed on.
- “Once” (2007): Also a Broadway show, a wannabe musician meets another aspiring singer-songwriter on the streets of Dublin, they give each other the push they need to chase their dreams.