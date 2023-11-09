Ready to try Ghostbusters again?

Years ago, I got to be one of the world’s first Ghostbusters fans because I got to see the premiere of this new movie no one knew anything about. That was the original and I loved it. Then came Ghostbusters II (1989) and that wasn’t quite as good. Spin time ahead to 2016 when a new twist of Ghostbusters came out – Ghostbusters: Answer the Call – starring Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Lesley Jones. I hated that movie more than I can express. But I have to say, I like everything else these ladies have done. (My wife quotes lines from Melissa McCarthy’s Spy daily). This Ghostbusters bomb was not their fault. It was the story and even their star power couldn’t save it.

In 2021 when Ghostbusters: Afterlife came out, I couldn’t do it. I hated the previous story that much. But we rented it long after it had come and gone in the theaters and my wife and I absolutely loved it. Today, the new trailer came out for the next installment. I was scared to watch it for fear of them expanding on the WRONG franchise but thankfully, the story is an extension of the Afterlife cast. The next in the series is Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

With a love for the original and open wounds from Ghostbusters II and Ghostbusters (2016), I am remaining hopeful the latest edition rocks it as much as Ghostbusters: Afterlife. See you at the movies.

