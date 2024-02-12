93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Reba’s Sweetheart Meal

February 12, 2024 9:50AM EST
Reba’s Sweetheart Meal
Reba at Sonic

Reba McEntire has been everywhere lately.  Sang the National Anthem at the Big Game yesterday.  She will be back as a Judge on The Voice later this month.  But for now and just in time for Valentine’s Day you can go get your very own Reba’s Sweetheart Meal at Sonic Drive-In.

The Reba Sweetheart Meal includes a cheeseburger, tater tots and a chocolate covered strawberry shake.  If you want to be just like Reba she likes her cheeseburger with no onions, but with ketchup, mustard, mayo and pickles.

Reba;s Sweetheart Meal at Sonic

This is available starting today, Monday, February 12th through March 3rd.

Find the entire press release here.

*Pictures used with permission from Inspire Brands.

