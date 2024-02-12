Reba McEntire has been everywhere lately. Sang the National Anthem at the Big Game yesterday. She will be back as a Judge on The Voice later this month. But for now and just in time for Valentine’s Day you can go get your very own Reba’s Sweetheart Meal at Sonic Drive-In.

The Reba Sweetheart Meal includes a cheeseburger, tater tots and a chocolate covered strawberry shake. If you want to be just like Reba she likes her cheeseburger with no onions, but with ketchup, mustard, mayo and pickles.

This is available starting today, Monday, February 12th through March 3rd.

Find the entire press release here.

*Pictures used with permission from Inspire Brands.