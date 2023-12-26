93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Regifting 101- The Do’s and Don’ts

December 26, 2023 6:00AM EST
Christmas is over and there’s going to be gifts that you get that you don’t want or can’t use.  There is absolutely nothing wrong with regifting or even donating unwanted gifts.

There are rules when it comes to regifting according to Good Housekeeping Magazine.

  • Regift only if it’s new and in the original packaging with all pieces.
  • Never regift a handmade gift.
  • Avoid regifting the same circle of people.
  • Make sure there’s no monograms or personal notes.
  • Regift only if you know the recipient will like it.

 

