93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Sam Hunt’s throwing a two-night “House Party” in Vegas

April 16, 2024 1:45PM EDT
Share
Todd Owyoung/NBC

Sam Hunt is headed to Fontainebleau Las Vegas’ BleauLive Theater for two nights on Friday, October 25, and Saturday, October 26.

Presale for Citi cardmembers and Sam’s fan club begins Tuesday, April 16, at 10 a.m. PT and Wednesday, April 17, at 10 a.m. PT. General sale kicks off Friday, April 19, at 10 a.m. PT. For tickets, head to Fontainebleau Las Vegas’ website.

Before heading to Sin City, Sam will kick off his Locked Up Tour on June 28 in Bend, Oregon, before wrapping in London, Ontario, on September 28. Tickets and a full list of dates can be found at samhunt.com.

On the music front, Sam’s approaching the peak of the country charts with “Outskirts.” You can find it on his Locked Up EP, out now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Free And Easy (down The Road I Go)Dierks Bentley
5:05pm
Whiskey On YouNate Smith
5:02pm
He Aint Worth MissingKeith Toby 1993
4:58pm
Fall In LoveBailey Zimmerman
4:46pm
Heartache On The Dance FloorJon Pardi
4:43pm
View Full Playlist