Scotty McCreery drops fan-requested “Lonely”

Need a good ol’ country heartbreak song? Well, look no further than Scotty McCreery‘s “Lonely.”

Out now, the song serves as the latest preview of Scotty’s forthcoming album, Rise & Fall, arriving May 10.

“I love a good heartbreak, honky-tonk country song, and ‘Lonely’ is definitely that,” Scotty shares with the press. “Brent [Anderson], Derek [George], Frank [Rogers], Bobby [Hamrick], Jeremy [Bussey], Monty [Criswell] and I had such a good time writing this song on my back porch in the mountains of North Carolina.”

“This song is so much fun to perform live and have the audience sing along with us,” he adds. “I’ve had a lot of requests from fans who’ve heard this song on the road to put it out on streaming. Here you go!”

Rise & Fall is available for preorder and presave now. Its lead single, “Cab in a Solo,” is #2 and ascending to the peak of the country charts.

Here’s the full track list for Rise & Fall:

“Little More Gone”

“Cab in a Solo”

“Lonely”

“Can’t Pass the Bar”

“Hey Rose”

“Fall of Summer”

“Love Like This”

“Slow Dance”

“No Country for Old Men”

“And Countin’”

“Stuck Behind a Tractor”

“Red Letter Blueprint”

“Porch”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.