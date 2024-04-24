93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Scotty McCreery’s returning to his old stomping ground

April 24, 2024 11:20AM EDT
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM

Scotty McCreery will return to American Idol on Sunday, April 28.

The season 10 winner shared the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, writing “I’m returning to @AmericanIdol this Sunday as a performer! Catch me on ABC or stream on Hulu!”

It’s not yet known what song Scotty will be performing onstage.

Scotty recently got inducted into the Grand Ole Opry as its newest member by fellow Opry member Josh Turner; he was accompanied by Randy Travis and his wife, Mary.

On the music front, Scotty’s “Cab in a Solo” is currently #2 and approaching the top on the country charts. You can find it on his forthcoming album, Rise & Fall, dropping May 10.  

American Idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

