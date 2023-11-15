93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Send a Military Care Package for FREE!

November 15, 2023 8:00AM EST
Share
Send a Military Care Package for FREE!
Silhouette of American (USA) soldier saluting to USA flag

Crown Royal believes that it’s not about what you have, but what you give and how you give it.

That’s why Crown Royal is honored to partner with Packages From Home to turn donated Crown Royal Bags into care packages for active American military heroes around the world.  I think this is amazing!

Take a minute out of your day.  Pick 4 snacks (beef jerky, cookies, fruit snacks, nuts, peanut butter singles, popcorn, protein/granola bar, tea) from the list.  Add a personal message.  Crown Royal will then send it off to our troops.  And it’s all FREE of charge!

They have packed over 1 MILLION BAGS and counting.  Join them in their mission!

More about:
care package
care packages for troops
crown royal
free
military
troops
usa

Recently Played

Buy DirtJordan Davis F. Luke Bryan
9:29am
Lifes A DanceJohn Michael Montgomery
9:17am
I Can Feel ItKane Brown
9:14am
Drunk On A PlaneDierks Bentley
9:10am
Watermelon MoonshineLainey Wilson
9:07am
View Full Playlist