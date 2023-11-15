Send a Military Care Package for FREE!

Crown Royal believes that it’s not about what you have, but what you give and how you give it.

That’s why Crown Royal is honored to partner with Packages From Home to turn donated Crown Royal Bags into care packages for active American military heroes around the world. I think this is amazing!

Take a minute out of your day. Pick 4 snacks (beef jerky, cookies, fruit snacks, nuts, peanut butter singles, popcorn, protein/granola bar, tea) from the list. Add a personal message. Crown Royal will then send it off to our troops. And it’s all FREE of charge!

They have packed over 1 MILLION BAGS and counting. Join them in their mission!