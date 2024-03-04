Sorry Capitals Fans, I May Be The Problem….

As Taylor Swift said…”It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me.”

I have an apology to make to all Washington Capitals fans… I recently realized that I may be the problem/reason the Capitals don’t win. At least when I go to games. Let me explain.

Over the past 3 years of living in Virginia, I have gone to a handful of Capitals games with my boyfriend. Usually we go when the Capitals are playing my hometown team the Columbus Blue Jackets. And every time I have gone during these games, Capitals have lost and my team has won- woo! However, during the games that I am there as a Capitals spectator when they aren’t playing my team- the Capitals seem to continue to lose which isn’t fun. In fact, thinking about it now, when my boyfriend goes to games without me, the Capitals do win.

So after collecting this data recently, I realized I may be the bad luck charm and I am sorry to the Washington Capitals and all Capitals fans. For future reference, I will either watch from home or stand outside the arena and wait until the game is over before entering to give the Capitals a fighting chance. Unless my Jackets are there, then all bets are off.